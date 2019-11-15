|
Carolyn L. Roebuck
82, formerly of Massillon, more recently of Ashland, Ohio, passed away quietly, late Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019. A homemaker and an area resident for more than 60 years, she attended Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, serving and enjoying her church family as an extension of her own.
Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Ethel (Hall) Bloom; her husband of 50 years, Daniel S. Roebuck, Sr., and nine siblings; Carolyn is survived by her children, Daniel S. (Kim) Roebuck, Jr., of Ashland, Bret (Suzanne) Roebuck, of Dalton and Cindy (Todd) Williams, of Orrville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Dale (Marty) Bloom, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. and a private burial at East Greenville Cemetery will follow on Monday morning. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019