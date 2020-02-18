|
Carolyn Marie
Burkholder
Carolyn Marie Burkholder was born in Massillon, OH on July 12, 1949 to the late Eva Geiger and Arvine Lint. She passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 70. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Eric Burkholder of Lawton, OK and Daniel Burkholder of Delroy, OH; brothers, Jack Lint, Jim Lint, Jeff Lint, and Charles Lint; eight grandchildren: Eric, Laken, Alexis, Gabrielle, Ethan, Ceirra, Danny, and Tori; four great-grandchildren, Winter, Eva, Hunter, and Micah.
