Carolyn R. (Lytle) Edwards
1945-2019
73, resided at Rose Lane Nursing Home, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1945 the daughter of the late Elmer and Sallie Lytle. Carolyn graduated in 1964 from Steubenville High School "Big Red". Carolyn was a member of Biggio's Girls Softball team. She was a woman of faith and enjoyed attending church and singing in the choir. Her greatest enjoyment was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Walter Edwards; daughter Angela Edwards; son (JT) JaMeer Nasir; grandchildren Amon R. Shabazz, Nakiyyah K. Nasir, and Naylah S. Nasir; 6 siblings; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM and Saturday from 12 to 1 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held Saturday at 1 PM. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019