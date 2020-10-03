Carolyn S. EllisAge 76, of Canton, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in The Pines Healthcare Center. She was born December 14, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Richard and Bertha (Johnson) Delp. Carolyn was a graduate of Canton South High School and was a self-employed beautician for many years. Carolyn enjoyed her shopping trips with her daughter, the time spent with her family and dinners with her classmates.She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ellis in 2005. She is survived by two children, Kevin Frank and Amy (Rick) Kiesecker; one grandson, Hunter Frank; sister, Delores Delp; a special friend, Dianne Hendershot-Rink.Friends and family will be received Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. A private family funeral will be Monday with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525