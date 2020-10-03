1/1
CAROLYN S. ELLIS
1943 - 2020
Carolyn S. Ellis

Age 76, of Canton, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in The Pines Healthcare Center. She was born December 14, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Richard and Bertha (Johnson) Delp. Carolyn was a graduate of Canton South High School and was a self-employed beautician for many years. Carolyn enjoyed her shopping trips with her daughter, the time spent with her family and dinners with her classmates.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ellis in 2005. She is survived by two children, Kevin Frank and Amy (Rick) Kiesecker; one grandson, Hunter Frank; sister, Delores Delp; a special friend, Dianne Hendershot-Rink.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. A private family funeral will be Monday with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Carolyn was my mom’s hairdresser for many years. She was super sweet and treated mom (Red) extremely well...and for that, I will be forever grateful. My deepest condolences to the family.
Linda Murray
Friend
