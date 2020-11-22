1/
Carolyn V. Moore
Carolyn V. Moore

Age 79 of Canton passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Manor in Louisville. She was born on February 22, 1941 to the late Edward and Lena (Thorley) Moore. She retired from the Stark County Auditors Office where she was the payroll supervisor.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Moore. A special thank you would like to be extended to Patti Weir for the friendship and assistance she provided to Carolyn. Also, to the entire staff at Oak Hill Manor for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to the Oak Hill Manor Activities Department (4466 Lynnhaven Avenue NE, Louisville, OH 44641).

A private burial service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Alan Brown officiating. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
