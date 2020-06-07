Carrie Bell Tarver, M.Ed. (nee Lee)age 74, of Bainbridge Township passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1945, in Enterprise, Alabama, to the late Louis and Mary (Thompson) Lee. In 1975, Carrie graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. The University of Toledo accepted Carrie to attend medical school. However, she opted to continue to teach and raise a family. In her sixties, Carrie returned to Kent State University for graduate school. In 2010 and at 65, she earned a Master of Education degree in Community Counseling. A pioneer, Carrie began her teaching career as the first black science teacher at McKinley Senior High School in Canton, Ohio. She was an or iginal member of the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators. After 35 years of teaching chemistry, biology, genetics, and general science, in Texas and Ohio, Carrie retired from Warrensville Heights High School in 2015. Throughout her tenure, she chaired the science department, coordinated science fairs, prepared students for academic competitions, and worked with local companies to secure scholarships.Carrie is survived by her son Bernard Tarver II and daughter Camille Tarver, sisters Ann Lee and Catherine Richards, and a host of special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carrie is proceeded in death by her brother James Lee and sisters Mary Alice Kelly and Bennie Graham.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 am at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visition will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home.