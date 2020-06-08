Carrie Bell Tarver, M.Ed. (nee Lee)
age 74, of Bainbridge Township passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1945, in Enterprise, Alabama, to the late Louis and Mary (Thompson)
Lee. A pioneer, Carrie began her 35 year teaching career as the first black science teacher at McKinley Senior High School in Canton, Ohio. Carrie retired from Warrensville Heights High School in 2015.
Carrie is survived by her son Bernard Tarver II and daughter Camille Tarver, sisters Ann Lee and Catherine Richards, and a host of special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carrie is proceeded in death by her brother James Lee and sisters Mary Alice Kelly and Bennie Graham.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 am at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visition will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home. Arrangements by Rhoden Memorial Home, Canton, Ohio. https://www.rhodenmemorialhome.com/
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.