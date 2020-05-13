Carrie Irene Jarrell
1914 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Irene Jarrell

Age 105, of Canton, passed away Monday May 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1914 in Kermit, W.Va., to the late William and Minnie (Herbert) Jarrell. Irene was a Canton area resident since 1921 and a 1933 graduate of Canton Township High School. She retired from Fry Brothers Coal Company after 30 years of service. Irene was a member of First Wesleyan Methodist Church where she formerly served as organist for many years.

She is preceded in death by one brother, Henry Jarrell; three sisters, Ruby Beach, Hazel Jarrell and Ruth Gerber Hall. Irene is survived by one sister, Thelma Mauter; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private family funeral service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Troyer officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Wesleyan Methodist Church at 1650 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved