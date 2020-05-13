Carrie Irene Jarrell
Age 105, of Canton, passed away Monday May 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 7, 1914 in Kermit, W.Va., to the late William and Minnie (Herbert) Jarrell. Irene was a Canton area resident since 1921 and a 1933 graduate of Canton Township High School. She retired from Fry Brothers Coal Company after 30 years of service. Irene was a member of First Wesleyan Methodist Church where she formerly served as organist for many years.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Henry Jarrell; three sisters, Ruby Beach, Hazel Jarrell and Ruth Gerber Hall. Irene is survived by one sister, Thelma Mauter; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A private family funeral service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Troyer officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Wesleyan Methodist Church at 1650 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.