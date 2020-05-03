Carroll (Red) Fitzsimmons
age 82, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. He was born July 27, 1937, in New Martinsville, WV, the oldest son of the late Noah and Genevieve Fitzsimmons. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn (Gorsuch) Fitzsimmons. Red worked for the East Ohio Gas Company for 44 years before retiring in 1995. He was a dedicated father coaching his daughter's softball teams and son's baseball teams. Red enjoyed vacations with his family to Florida and trips out west with his wife after he retired. He loved hunting and fishing in the mountains of West Virginia and fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and attending and watching the Cleveland Indians. He loved to spend time with family at yearly reunions.
In addition to his wife, Red is survived by a sister, Janet (Jack) Waters, of Paden City, WV; sons, Randy (Marnie) Fitzsimmons, Brian (Jennifer)Fitzsimmons; and daughter, Cristin (Jeff) Joseph; grandchildren: Erin (Mike) Niehaus, David Fitzsimmons, Danielle (Bryan) Adams, Tessa, Marc, Erika Joseph, Lindy and Noah Fitzsimmons; and great-grandchild, Lydia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Akron/Canton Food Bank, the American Cancer Society and Crossroads Hospice. Those wishing to share condolences online may visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.