CARROLL J. MOEGLING SWOPE
Carroll J. Moegling Swope

"Together Again"

age 78 of Canton and Lakeside, Ohio, died peacefully at the House of Loreto, July 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. David Swope; father, Carroll Moegling; and mother, Dolores DeMaison Dick and her husband, Paul Dick. She is survived by three sisters: Sue Ann Moegling Meister (Thomas), Esther Dick Aron (Jeffery), Collette Dick Burke (Michael), three brothers: Leo Dick (Deirdre), Paul Dick (Elizabeth), Lawrence Dick (Julia); and many nieces and nephews. Carroll graduated from Central Catholic High School, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Indiana, and the University of Akron with a M.A. in English Literature focusing on Chaucer. As a nod to her mentor and memory, Carroll served many of those who admired her as a muse. She taught English at Edison Junior High school in Perry Township for 20 years. As owner of Wanna Buy a Duck, a boutique shop of primitive antiques and folk art, she was an avid collector of decoys, wicker, books, furniture and art with a unique eye for good design. Carroll and Dave loved traveling the Eastern and Midwest antique show circuit selling their finds and making great friends. Carroll will be remembered for her ebullient personality, vibrant wit, and generous heart. Though she could not carry a tune, she will fondly be remembered standing by the piano singing her heart out. Her life was her song, and she sang it out loud. She will be dearly missed.

The family thanks the Sisters and staff of the House of Loreto for their compassionate and loving care and will hold a private service at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to The House of Loreto at https://www.sempercaritas.org/donations/. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
