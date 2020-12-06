1/1
Carson I. Davidson
1938 - 2020
Carson I. Davidson

81, passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1938 the son of the late Walter and Esther Davidson. He earned a Bachelor of Ministry degree at Midwest Christian College in Oklahoma in 1962. Carson proudly served in the Air National Guard, the U.S. Air Force Reserve and retired as a Master Sergeant E-8 in the U.S. Army Reserve. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. with 42 dedicated years of service in 2006. He was a member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed listening to shortwave radio and spent time diligently researching the family's ancestry. He found great joy in watching and feeding the birds. He loved his family fiercely, especially enjoying time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Walter Davidson, Jr. Carson is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ann Davidson; daughter, Holly (Christopher) Pierpont; grandchildren, Nolan, Keaton, and Brogan; brother, Jerome (Marilyn) Davidson; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the online obituary, sign the guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
