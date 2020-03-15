Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525

CASIMER V. "KY" ZALESKI

CASIMER V. "KY" ZALESKI Obituary
Casimer V. "Ky" Zaleski

Age 97, of Canton, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 in his home. He was born July 19, 1922 in Canton, to the late Stanley and Regina (Smolinski) Zaleski. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 330th Infantry, active in the second wave at Omaha Beach and was awarded a Purple Heart. Ky retired from the Roofer's Local #88 after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. Ky enjoyed photographing the many family gatherings and the years working with Zaleski Brothers Film Productions. He is preceded in death by six brothers: Stephen, Alexander, Ed, Leonard, Frank and Dick Zaleski; two sisters, Jennie Pwarck and Sophia Norman.

Ky is survived by four children: Cynthia (Jon) Thomas, Casimer V. Zaleski Jr., William "Bill" (Sharon) Zaleski and Raymond (Laura) Zaleski; 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; his former spouse, Mary Catherine Stoakes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony/All Saints Parish with Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday at 2:30pm in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-7 p.m., in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020
