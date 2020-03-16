Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
1530 - 11th St SE
Canton, OH
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

CASIMER V. "KY" ZALESKI

CASIMER V. "KY" ZALESKI Obituary
Casimer V. "Ky" Zaleski

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony/All Saints Parish with Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-7 p.m., in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
