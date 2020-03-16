|
|
Casimer V. "Ky" Zaleski
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony/All Saints Parish with Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-7 p.m., in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020