Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Cassandra K. Barker


1980 - 2019
Cassandra K. Barker Obituary
Cassandra K. Barker

age 38, of Louisville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 20, 1980 to William and Jacqueline (Workman) Myers. Cassey's goal was recovery and to be with her children. After many years of rehab, she lost the battle. She will be remembered by her infectious smile and her singing voice. She was very talented and left some beautiful drawings.

Cassey is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John F. Myers. She is survived by her three children, Zach Myers, Nathan and Lexi Barker; her mother, Jacqueline Eubank; her companion, Joe Heppner; her dad, Bill Myers; grandparents, Jack and Zelma Workman; grandmother, Florence Myers and her sister, Shanna Myers.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
