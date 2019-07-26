The Repository Obituaries
|
Cassie "Big Mom" Shelton

Cassie "Big Mom" Shelton Obituary
Cassie "Big Mom" Shelton

91, of Massillon passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born March 13, 1928; a daughter to the late Calvin and Maggie Moss. She married T.W. on February 22, 1946.

She is survived by two sons Arlander (Linda) Shelton of Austin, Texas, Larry (Joyce) Shelton of Perry Township; four daughters, Almeater Ross of Canton, Shirley (Perry) Moore of Jackson Township, Dee Shelton of Vero Beach, Fla., Fay (Pete) Shelton-Barnes of Perry Township; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a graveside to follow on Monday, July 29, 2019. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
