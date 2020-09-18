1/
CATHERINE ANN MEASLES
1955 - 2020
Catherine Ann Measles

65, died after an extended illness on July 18, 2020, at the Jackson Ridge Rehab facility in Canal Fulton, Ohio. She was born Nov. 16, 1955 to John and Nancy Schmelzer of North Perry, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Steve Wheeler. Catherine is survived by one daughter, Renee Woodlee (Damon) of McMinnville, TN; two brothers, Gerald (Schmelzer) Sandy of Clinton, OH, Mark Schmelzer (Kathy) of Thompson, OH; one sister, Carol Porter (Charlie) of Lakeville, OH; and multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Catherine lived most of her adult life in Tennessee and Columbus, OH.

A Memorial Service will be held SATURDAY, September 19, 2020 at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m., then followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. (NOON), Pastor Robert Cheyney officiating.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

Published in The Repository on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
SEP
19
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
