Catherine C. (Thouvenin) Hudy
1921-2019
Age 98, of East Canton, died Wednesday in Oak Hill Manor Care Center following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County she was the daughter of the late Ralph & Clementine (Frank) Thouvenin and was a member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Hudy Jr, of Carrollton, Ohio; daughter, Carol Mick of Paris, Ohio; grandchildren, Thomas Hudy III, Richard Hudy Jr., James Hudy; great-grandchildren, Brittney, Cody; great great-grandchild, Addlan; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Hudy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hudy Sr; son, Richard Hudy; brothers, Eugene Thouvenin, Glen Thouvenin; sister, Eileen Turbey; and son-in-law, Dan Mick.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish in St. Benedict Church with Fr. Benson Opkara as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019