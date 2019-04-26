Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave.
North Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish in St. Benedict Church
Catherine C. (Thouvenin) Hudy


Catherine C. (Thouvenin) Hudy Obituary
Catherine C. (Thouvenin) Hudy

1921-2019

Age 98, of East Canton, died Wednesday in Oak Hill Manor Care Center following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County she was the daughter of the late Ralph & Clementine (Frank) Thouvenin and was a member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Hudy Jr, of Carrollton, Ohio; daughter, Carol Mick of Paris, Ohio; grandchildren, Thomas Hudy III, Richard Hudy Jr., James Hudy; great-grandchildren, Brittney, Cody; great great-grandchild, Addlan; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Hudy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hudy Sr; son, Richard Hudy; brothers, Eugene Thouvenin, Glen Thouvenin; sister, Eileen Turbey; and son-in-law, Dan Mick.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish in St. Benedict Church with Fr. Benson Opkara as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
