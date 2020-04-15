Home

More Obituaries for Catherine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine E. Smith


1936 - 2020
Catherine E. Smith Obituary
Catherine E. Smith

age 83, of Canton, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born June 21, 1936 in Hayesville, N. Carolina to the late Edd and Flora Davenport. She was a member of the Nazarene Church. She had worked for Kidwatch in Louisville and Green Farms Country Market in East Canton.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Smith in 1993, her parents, three sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Stephen) Craver, two sons, David and Randy Smith, a sister, Mabel Maney, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Private family graveside funeral service will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio where Catherine will be laid to rest beside her husband. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
