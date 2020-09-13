1/1
Catherine J. Forgach
1925 - 2020
Catherine J. Forgach

age 95, passed away September 9, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living in Massillon. She was born January 15, 1925 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, daughter to the late Alvin and Ina (Adams) Blackburn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Forgach and her sisters, Phyllis Moore and Vivian Baughman. Catherine is survived by her nephew, John Baughman; nieces, Susan Bailey, Debbie Jones, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to extend their heart-felt gratitude to the Staff at Danbury Senior Living in Massillon as well as Elara Caring Hospice for their kind and gentle care.

Cremation will take place and a private burial will be held. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
