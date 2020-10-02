1/1
CATHERINE L. "CATHY" RAMBAUD
1957 - 2020
Catherine L. "Cathy" Rambaud

Age 62, of Perry Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon following a brief illness. Cathy was born October 31, 1957 in Canton, the daughter of the late Odillo "Slim" and Rosemary (Zink) Volk. An LPN, she employed by Dr. James Johns at Little Flower Family Practice for over twenty years. She was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Canton and enjoyed her grandchildren, camping, quilting and sewing.

Cathy is survived by her children and their spouses: Joseph and Jill, Rachael and Jamie, Sarah and Darby; step-children: Debbie, George and Debbie, Cheri and Brian; her grandchildren; sisters and their spouses: Teri and Kevin, Margie and Bruce, Evelyn and Russ; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George L. Rambaud, Jr., and a step-son, Steven.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. with her nephew Fr. William "Bill" Meininger as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing and use of a mask. Cathy's family extends their deepest appreciation to Dr. James Johns along with Kathy S. with Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Showers Family Center C/O Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH. 44308-1062.

dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATUIN SERVICES

330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
