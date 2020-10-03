1/
CATHERINE L. "CATHY" RAMBAUD
Catherine L. "Cathy"

Rambaud

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. with her nephew Fr. William "Bill" Meininger as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends may call Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing and use of a mask. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Showers Family Center C/O Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH. 44308-1062. Those who are unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:

dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 2, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathy to the Rambaud and Volk family. We will be out of state and unable to attend d the services. Our memories of Cathy are fond. We will miss her and her smile. May memories of her carry you through this difficult time. She is home with George and her savior. God bless you all. Love Bret and Jeanette Clark.
Jeanette
Family
October 2, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Always enjoy playing in the neighborhood with the Volks!! Thinking of the family. Prayers.
Becky Crowl
Friend
October 2, 2020
All of you are in our thoughts and prayers. Loved your mom and her wonderful sense of humor. She will live on in all of us. Heartfelt condolences to your family.
Dave
Friend
October 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Charlotte Bowman
