Catherine L. "Cathy"RambaudA mass of Christian burial will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. with her nephew Fr. William "Bill" Meininger as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Family and friends may call Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing and use of a mask. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Showers Family Center C/O Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH. 44308-1062. Those who are unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387