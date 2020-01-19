Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
CATHERINE LUCILLE "KATIE" MUNAS


1927 - 2020
CATHERINE LUCILLE "KATIE" MUNAS Obituary
Catherine Lucille "Katie" Munas

passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her sleep at her home at Windsor Medical Center. Katie was born September 12, 1927 and was a proud graduate of McKinley High School. Preceded in death by two sisters, Margie and Shirley and a brother, Bill. Katie loved being a mother to her two sons and worked at Hoovers. She was married to Jack Munas for 25 years and became like a mother to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retiring she traveled home and abroad. One of her favorite places was the Canary Islands with the black sand beaches. She enjoyed sharing with others that she even rode a camel. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Red Hatters. She was an avid reader and bridge player.

Katie is survived by two brothers, Martin Fultz and Ron Fultz; sister, Norma Spillios; Katie's sons, Scott Humes, wife, Connie, grandson, Derrick, wife, Katie; her second son, Craig Humes, wife Lory, grandson, Dustin and wife, Linsey, grandson, Nathan and wife Cara, granddaughter Kortney Milford and husband, Michael. Katie was a proud great grandmother to eight great grandchildren. Her smile and sense of humor will be truly missed.

Services will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1 pm in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends will be received one hour before services. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to in her memory. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
