Catherine M. Richards
87, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, one day short of her 88th birthday. Catherine was born on October 19, 1932 in Massillon, the daughter of Charles & Margaret (Heckathorn) Fenton. She was a lifelong resident of Massillon. Catherine taught preschool and worked in the nursery at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over 45 years. She was also a member of T.O.P.S. for 53 years. Catherine was a homemaker and faithfully took care of raising her family. She was humble, giving and put everyone's needs before hers. She had a deep faith in God and loved her family and dear friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Richards, Jr., whom she would have shared 65 years of marriage on October 22, 2020; son, Edwin L. Richards III; daughter, Cynthia Ann Richards; and sisters: Anna Mae Sells, Joann Bucher, and Margaret Caldwell. She is survived by children, Mary (Larry) Krider and Charles (Janice Sprankle) Richards; grandchildren: Thomas (Tanya) Luther, Sarah (fiancé Luke Smith) Richards and Joshua Richards; step-grandchildren: Mike Krider, Steven Krider, and Larry (Krista) Krider, Jr.; great grandchildren: Tyler, Haleigh, Ryleigh, and Kyleigh Luther; step-great grandchildren: Kolton, Kyle, Logan and Peyton Krider; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. before the service. Those unable to attend the service may go to: www.arnoldlynch.com
and click on Face Book Live Streaming at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocols and masks are also required. The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center and the staff at Hanover House for their kindness and tenderness.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
(330) 833-4839