CATHERINE M. RICHARDS
Catherine M. Richards

A Celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. before the service. Those unable to attend the service may go to: www.arnoldlynch.com and click on Face Book Live Streaming at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocols and masks are also required.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

(330) 833-4839

Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
