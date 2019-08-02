|
|
Catherine M. Storesina Rudish Thompson
72, formerly of Canton, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Wildwood, Florida. She was born January 20, 1947 in Canton, Ohio. Catherine was very active in the Cub Scouts for 15 years, and was also active in the school PTA and youth program at church. She was a member of Mapleton United Methodist Church in East Canton and Wildwood United Methodist in Florida. Catherine enjoyed camping, horseback riding and swimming. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Storesina;
mother, Ethel Irwin Storesina; and brother, Charles Storesina.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenny; sons, John (Barbie) Rudish and Mike Rudish; step-son, Eddy Rudish; granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Hepfl and Jasmine Rudish; great grandchildren, Mason Hepfl and Grayson Boggs; sisters, Sandy (Sherman) Hood and Sherly Gray; brother, Mike (Barbara) Storesina.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W.,
Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the funeral home at
1 p.m. with Pastor Matt Hepfl officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flower the family request that donations be made to the Shriners. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019