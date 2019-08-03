|
|
Catherine M. Storesina Rudish Thompson
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Matt Hepfl officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flower the family request that donations be made to the Shriners. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019