Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
CATHERINE M. STORESINA RUDISH THOMPSON


1947 - 2019
CATHERINE M. STORESINA RUDISH THOMPSON Obituary
Catherine M. Storesina Rudish Thompson

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Matt Hepfl officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flower the family request that donations be made to the Shriners. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019
