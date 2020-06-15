Catherine M. Wells



97, formerly of Canton, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1922 in Canton to the late Carl and Ethel (Hendershot) Dawes. During World War II for a short period of time, Catherine, as well as her twin sister, went to local aircraft hangars and riveted as the cultural icon Rosie the Riveter. Catherine then married Joe "Red" Wells and opened up a restaurant in the front portion of their home along with her twin sister, which was appropriately named The Twin Poets. They were best known for their pizza, rotisserie chicken and soda pop fountain. She was very supportive of her daughter Kathy and would attend every dance practice she had and even made weekend trips to Bowling Green when Kathy was in college to spend time with her. In addition to being a caring and supportive mother, Catherine was also a dedicated and loving grandmother and great-grandmother.



She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kathy Wells; sons, Joseph (Donna) Wells and Gary (Leslie) Wells; grandchildren, Aaron (April) Ridgley, Ryan (Megan) Ridgley, Trent (Kathleen) Ridgley, De Ann Weaver, Adam (Robin) Wells, Joey (Dawn) Wells, Lorenna (Steve) Walczak, Michelle Wells, Mark (Anna) Wells, and Damien Mays; great-grandchildren, Mason, Brynn, Cameron, Avery, Whit, Wyn, Christy, Derek, Dylan, Shelby, Nicholas, Taylor, Taylor, Tyler, Jordan, Jevon, Evah and Ashlynn. Catherine will be reunited with her beloved husband, Red; her son, Richard Minesinger; twin sister, Elizabeth Dawes and grandson, Gary Wells, Jr.



The family will have a private graveside service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date.



