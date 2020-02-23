Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
CATHERINE MARIE (LAMANTIA) ELSON

CATHERINE MARIE (LAMANTIA) ELSON Obituary
Catherine Marie, nee Lamantia,

Elson

Born February 18, 1925, died February 18, 2020. Born in Toronto, Ohio, Catherine was the daughter of the late Agostino and Rosa (Badali) Lamantia.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Elson; son Tom Elson; daughter, Cathy Elson; great-grandson, Kingston Davis Elson and daughter-in-law, Tina Elson. She is survived sons: Bob (Kathy) Elson, Tim Elson, John "Bones" (Jane) Elson, Bill Elson; daughter Rosmary (Bob) Lehman; daughter-in-law Cindy Elson; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Family and friends may call Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Catherine's final place of rest will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
