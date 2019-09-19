Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
CATHERINE (SCOPELITE) MARTINO


1918 - 2019
CATHERINE (SCOPELITE) MARTINO Obituary
Catherine (Scopelite) Martino

age 101, of Canton, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, afternoon surrounded by her loving children. Born in Canton to the late Dimetro and Rose Scopelite; she was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Pasquale Martino; son, Anthony "Nino" (Helen) Martino; infant children, Daniel and Patricia Martino; granddaughters, Katherine Headley and Teresa McNally; brother, John Scopelite, and sister, Bridgeta Melidona. Catherine was a devoted catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a beautiful, kind, and loving lady who did nothing but serve everyone she met.

She is survived by her children: Nick (Molly) Martino, Mary Martino, Vince (Sonja) Martino, Rose (Gary) Montelione, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna, celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019
