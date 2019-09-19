|
Catherine (Scopelite) Martino
age 101, of Canton, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, afternoon surrounded by her loving children. Born in Canton to the late Dimetro and Rose Scopelite; she was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Pasquale Martino; son, Anthony "Nino" (Helen) Martino; infant children, Daniel and Patricia Martino; granddaughters, Katherine Headley and Teresa McNally; brother, John Scopelite, and sister, Bridgeta Melidona. Catherine was a devoted catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a beautiful, kind, and loving lady who did nothing but serve everyone she met.
She is survived by her children: Nick (Molly) Martino, Mary Martino, Vince (Sonja) Martino, Rose (Gary) Montelione, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna, celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019