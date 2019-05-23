|
|
Catherine Mary Monnot
born two months and three weeks early on March 31, 1963, left this earth on May 21, 2019. Catherine Mary's early birth left her with a diagnosis of Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and profound mental
retardation. She was
dependent on the care of others for all aspects of daily living for her entire life. While she was physically disabled, her indomitable spirit was not disabled, nor was her emotional IQ. She loved being outside, floppy hats, Hollywood sunglasses, animals, parties, and her mother's love of Tejano music; especially Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."
Also known as "Dute," she participated in MRDD programs for several years. She had a special friend, John, who said that he loved her. He never saw her physical disability; he only saw the essence of her. John was also MR with an above average emotional IQ; that important essence of a person that counts most in life. When Dute's brother passed away; I, her mother, was distraught. One sunny day sitting outside together, my bent head placed upon the arm of her wheelchair, Dute, who at the most could put 2-3 words together, responded with a quiet, calming, "ah" and touched my head. The essence of her, the part that counts in life, knew her mother's pain and reached out to give her comfort.
Dute had several wonderful companions; Mary, Kelly, Icye, and Bonnie, who painted her nails, took her outside, braided her beautiful hair, listened to music, and repositioned her to increase her comfort, along with many other little things. Dute was wonderfully cared for at Green Meadows under Mercy Hospice care. To all Green Meadow's administrators, maintenance, housekeeping, aides, nursing, and Mercy Hospice; I, her mother, am eternally grateful for your loving care of both her and her family. Angels on earth!
Dute is now free to be with her brother, Edward C. Monnot, Jr., her stepfather, Ralph E. McAdow, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and all those she loved and who loved her. Left behind to miss her are her mother, Carol Krabill McAdow, father, Edward C. Monnot, sister, Clarice (Brian) Morley, niece, Brittany (Brent) Steed, nephews, Ethan and Connor Morley, aunts, Mary Regina Krabill, Pat Deubel, and Janet Krabill, along with several cousins. Expected in July, her great nephew, Bishop Edward Steed (Bishie).
Thank you, Dute, for your love and for lessons learned. We will see you again. Run free! To those who have been a part of Dute's life and family, we pray for you, life's richest blessings.
Dute's family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Dute who as a child loved Diver, our German Shepard; please donate to Stark County Humane Society, Mercy Hospice, Green Meadows, or a . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019