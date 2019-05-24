Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Dute's family will receive friends (TONIGHT) Friday from 5-7 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019
