Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Brethren Church of Middlebranch
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Brethren Church of Middlebranch
CATHERINE N. ERB


Catherine N. Erb

age 85, of Hartville, went home with the Lord on Friday May 3, 2019. She was born November 22, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Hazel (Kirk) Bentz and graduated from Middlebranch High School. In high school, Catherine was a majorette and Wayne Erb was a football player. They married January 16th. and have celebrated 65 years of marriage. She retired from Lake High School as head cook. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Middlebranch where she was friends with everybody.

Preceded in death by son Bill; three brothers: Donald, Bobby and Howard Bentz. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Connie (Bill) Baxter, Jim Erb, Mark Erb; grandchildren: Rachelle and Shaun Erb, Brian Baxter, Melissa (Brenda) Scurry, Jason and Josh (Kayla) Erb; three great-grandchildren: Chase Carnes, Travis Erb and Naomi Lane; sister, Beverly (Tom) Kell; brother, Harold Bentz; also numerous other relatives and friends including all of the Erbs.

Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and one hour prior to services Wednesday (10-11 a.m.) at church. Funeral services are Wednesday 11 a.m. at Grace Brethren Church of Middlebranch with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
