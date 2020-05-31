Catherine Nadine (Walther) Goerke
Catherine Nadine Goerke (Walther)

went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Catherine was born December 19, 1923 in Canton, OH to Melba and Raymond Walther. Growing up she was an avid dancer and performed at the Canton Palace Theater. She graduated from Timken Vocational HS in 1942. She worked as a mail clerk at Union Metal until she enlisted in the Navy as a WAVE in 1943. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She attended First Lutheran of Canton and was actively involved in their ladies group. She loved crafting, sewing, baking, cooking, gardening and was well-known for her homemade candies and home décor. She lived a long, blessed life with her husband Robert Goerke. They raised sons, Bob and Greg, and daughter Cathie.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Goerke, her eldest son Robert (Bob) Goerke, Jr., and siblings Winifred Walther, Bob Walther, Ann Ledger, Marie Austin and her dear friend Chuck Sturgis. Catherine in survived by her two children Gregory Goerke and Catherine (Jim) Schreckengost; grandchildren Brenda (Kyle) Reed, Christine Goerke, Geoffrey (Abby) Goerke, Jennifer Goerke, Jonathan Schreckengost, Melissa (Jason) Rook, Naomi (Tyler) Watts; 12 great grandchildren and for great-great grandchildren.

Due to the current health situation a private family service will be held at Reed Funeral Home in North Canton on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. A burial at Forest Hill Cemetery will be held on a later date.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
