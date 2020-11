Catherine "Kate" Vegaage 93, of Canton, Ohio passed away Sunday, Nov. 1st after an extended illness. Public visitation will be held Friday from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Covid-19 rules will be followed. We appreciate everyone wearing their masks. 25 people at a time will share the viewing room and only a total of 20 people may attend the private service for family. Our family thanks everyone for their understanding and cooperation. To view full obituary and photo please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721