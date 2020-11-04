Catherine "Kate" Vega
age 93, of Canton, Ohio passed away Sunday, Nov. 1st after an extended illness. Public visitation will be held Friday from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Covid-19 rules will be followed. We appreciate everyone wearing their masks. 25 people at a time will share the viewing room and only a total of 20 people may attend the private service for family. Our family thanks everyone for their understanding and cooperation. To view full obituary and photo please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.