1/
Catherine "Kate" Vega
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Kate" Vega

age 93, of Canton, Ohio passed away Sunday, Nov. 1st after an extended illness. Public visitation will be held Friday from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Covid-19 rules will be followed. We appreciate everyone wearing their masks. 25 people at a time will share the viewing room and only a total of 20 people may attend the private service for family. Our family thanks everyone for their understanding and cooperation. To view full obituary and photo please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved