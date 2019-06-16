Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore Obituary
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore

The family of Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore sadly announce her passing on June 13, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colo., at age 63, following a diagnosis of brain cancer. Cathy was born in Bangor, Maine to Charles and Irene Warnock on Nov. 7, 1955. She graduated from Louisville High School in 1974. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, and frequently found spiritual connection in many other places, including Alliance Friends Church, First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, and in the beauty of nature.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Harold Moore; her children, Angela and David Seals of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Ryan and Andrea Moore of Austin, Texas; her mother, Irene Warnock; siblings, Alan Warnock and fiancé Laurie Bordner and John and Renee Warnock; nephews and nieces, John and Danielle Warnock and Andy Warnock; one grandson, Everett Seals, and many close friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville. Cathy's family will receive friends 9-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CanCare at cancare.org. Online condolences may be left and a more extensive obituary can be read at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
