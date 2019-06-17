|
|
|
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville. Cathy's family will receive friends 9-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CanCare at cancare.org. Online condolences may be left and a more extensive obituary can be read at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019
Read More