Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Louisville, OH
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore


1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore Obituary
Cathleen Ruth (Warnock) Moore

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville. Cathy's family will receive friends 9-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CanCare at cancare.org. Online condolences may be left and a more extensive obituary can be read at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019
