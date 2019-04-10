|
|
Cathy L. Anderson
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. On Friday morning April 5, 2019 the Lord decided to call His angel, Cathy Louise Anderson, home to rest at the age of 62. Cathy was the daughter of Emma Lee Milan and the late Robert L. Milan Sr. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and daughter who was loved by many and cherished by all. Cathy battled a host of illnesses over the past 22 years. She retired from the Canton City school system.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Milan Sr.; and brother, Larry D. Johnson. Cathy will be deeply missed by her loving mother and best friend, Emma L. Milan; son, Robert L. Anderson Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth R. Anderson; granddaughters, Makalyn and Blakelyn; brothers, Cornel (Ida) Milan, Robert L. Milan II; sister, Sheila L. Milan-Humphrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW where services will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Walter Moss officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuenralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019