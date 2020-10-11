1/1
Cathy M. Schoeppner
1960 - 2020
Cathy M. Schoeppner

age 60, of Canton, OH passed away suddenly on October 8, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH on July 30, 1960 to Jay and Joan Carnahan. She was a graduate of Glen Oak High School before attending Kent State University where she studied part time for many years until she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She then worked as a Pharmaceutical Sales Rep. until 2008 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and then she became a survivor. She was an amazing person full of kindness and love. She had an amazing relationship with her loving mother. Cathy most enjoyed playing with the neighborhood kids who she loved so much. The highlight of her days was when they would come over calling for "Ms. Cathy". She was a wonderful wife and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her loving husband of 29 years, Carl Schoeppner, she is survived by her parents, Jay and Joan Carnahan; brothers, Jay Carnahan and his wife, of Orrville, OH, John Carnahan, of Canton, OH; and four nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to their neighbors for reaching out to the family and the kids for spending time with Ms. Cathy. Heaven now has a new angel with lots of smiles.

In following Cathy's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
