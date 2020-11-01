Cathy Virden (Cross)age 64 of Clinton, OH passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, with her daughters by her side, following an extended illness. Cathy was born in Akron, Ohio on January 22, 1956 to Donald and Mary Ann Cross. Cathy graduated from Copley High School and then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Hanover University in Indiana. She later became an LPN and spent several years caring for children with disabilities, which she was very passionate about. Cathy had a strong Christian faith and she dearly loved being with her family.She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Melinda (Cross) Cannon. She is survived by her daughters Caitlin Virden of Wadsworth, and Kayla Virden of Green with special thanks to their significant others Derrick Kline and Nick Bloomer for assisting with her care; also brothers Brian (Diane) Cross, Tim (Anita) Cross and Todd (Kristin) Cross, along with many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy's memory to the agency of your choice supporting children with disabilities. Family will be holding a private service at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home 330-452-4041.