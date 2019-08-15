Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
the Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil A. Long


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil A. Long Obituary
Cecil A. Long

82, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1937 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late Everett and Hazel Long. Cecil was a graduate of Uhrichsville High School and Bob Jones University. He was a partner with Mestel, Long and Schrade CPA's for over 50 years. He was a long time member of Canton Baptist Temple and served as treasurer for many years.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Lana; daughters, Laura (Dave) Grella and Leah (Rich) Reese; grandchildren, Heidi (James) Godar of Columbus and Jonathan (April) Grella of Jackson, Mich.; great grandchildren, Liam and Joel Godar and Amiyah Grella; sister, Janice Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Wilbur Cunningham.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel, with the Rev. Delaney Young and the Rev. Jake Tovissi officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a . The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now