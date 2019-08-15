|
Cecil A. Long
82, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1937 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late Everett and Hazel Long. Cecil was a graduate of Uhrichsville High School and Bob Jones University. He was a partner with Mestel, Long and Schrade CPA's for over 50 years. He was a long time member of Canton Baptist Temple and served as treasurer for many years.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Lana; daughters, Laura (Dave) Grella and Leah (Rich) Reese; grandchildren, Heidi (James) Godar of Columbus and Jonathan (April) Grella of Jackson, Mich.; great grandchildren, Liam and Joel Godar and Amiyah Grella; sister, Janice Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Wilbur Cunningham.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel, with the Rev. Delaney Young and the Rev. Jake Tovissi officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a . The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019