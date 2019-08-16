Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
the Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel
Cecil A. Long

Cecil A. Long Obituary
Cecil A. Long

Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Chapel, with the Rev. Delaney Young and the Rev. Jake Tovissi officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a . The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2019
