|
|
Cecil Kappes
age 61, of Massillon was greeted by Jesus on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was a native of Oxford, Ohio who migrated north in 1981 when he married Vickie Dominguez.
Cecil had many who loved him including Vickie, their sons, Troy (Nicole Heddleson) and Dustin, grandsons Gavin and Owen, all of Massillon; sister Darlene Heidelberg and brother Tim (Sandy) Kappes, all of Oxford; in-laws Pam (Lance) Bush of North Carolina, Delores Dominguez of Monroe, Ohio, and Bill Dominguez of Massillon; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Duane Heidelberg, and longtime friend, Scott Fasick.
Cecil retired from Technibus LLC in 2019 with 37 years of service. He enjoyed life and treasured time spent with family and friends. Some of his favorite activities during his life included riding his motorcycle, bowling, traveling, and attending Indy Car and NASCAR races, music concerts and sporting events including Massillon Tiger football games. He loved golfing with family and friends and looked forward to watching the Masters in Augusta on TV each spring. His sports accomplishments included a bowling a 279 game at Park Centre Lanes in Canton and a hole in one at the Village Green Golf Course in North Kingsville, Ohio, He was a talented alto sax player who played in various bands when he lived in Oxford.
In keeping with his wishes, Cecil's corneas were donated so he could share the gift of sight with two other individuals. A Celebration of Life service for Cecil will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 6592 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 A.M. The service will begin at 11:15 A.M. Memorial gifts in honor of Cecil can be made to First Tee, 2525-- 25th St NE, Canton, Ohio 44705, www.firsteecanton.org.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020