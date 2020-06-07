Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecil Kappes



Age 61, of Massillon.



Celebration of Life



service will be on Saturday, June 13th., at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 6592 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646.



Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The service will begin at 11:15 a.m.



