CECIL KAPPES
Cecil Kappes

Age 61, of Massillon.

Celebration of Life

service will be on Saturday, June 13th., at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 6592 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The service will begin at 11:15 a.m.

Published in The Repository from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:15 AM
Dayspring Christian Fellowship,
