Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Bethel Apostolic Church
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Bethel Apostolic Church
2335 15th Street SW,
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Leon Smith Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Leon Smith Jr.

was born July 29, 1958, to Cecil Lee and Lula Bell Smith. The sunset on his life way too soon on Oct. 23, 2019 leaving family and friends to cherish precious memories. Friends and Family called him, "Leon" and for us, Leon was a whole mood! Leon was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Lee Smith; his brother, James Smith and sister, Michelle Smith. He leaves behind his devoted mother, Lula Bell Smith; one daughter, Tianna Smith; one son, Cecil L. Smith III; one grandson, Ceron Anthony Smith; one brother, Harold Smith, and three sisters, Stephanie Toles, and Lisa and Cozetta Smith.

Cecil graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1977. He was proud to be a Bulldog and boasted about his time pinning his opponents to the wrestling mat. Our favorite high school story starts with his failure to run in the State Championship, because in the race before it, he fell after the last hurdle, although he won the race, and set a new record, he did it all on a broken leg! Leon was considered and has been a superhero in our hearts ever since. After graduating from high school Leon served his country by joining The United States Army. Leon served in the 82nd Airborne Division and continued breaking records, graduating at the top of his basic training class. Uhm yes, in case you're wondering he kept the score sheets. Leon continued to serve his country by competing on the United States Army Track Team. After three years of service, Leon received an Honorable Discharge and decorated his mother's living room wall with the many medals he received dominating on The United States Army's Track Team.

Leon met his wife, Tiffany Averette in 1988. Their brief romance led to an 18-year union in which he gained two brothers, Yuri (Denise) Averette and Rodney (Erica) Averette, and two sisters, Trina and Estella Averette. Leon was a jack of all trades, driving forklifts, working in ice houses, meat markets, and several of his own entrepreneurships. His favorite job was his employment with Diebold where he was employed until the closure of the Canton plant in 2003. Leon had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and play cousins, that spanned over three generations, all who referred to him as Uncle Leon. With one word, "Hey!" They would answer with a loud screaming salutation of "Uncle Leon!" Then ride off to football games, sleigh rides, parades, drive-in-movies, trick or treat, light up Canton, fishing rodeos, track meets, and just plain ole fun. His jokes, laughter, friendship, and goodwill gestures will never be forgotten, for Leon, was a whole mood!

Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, 2335 15th Street SW, Canton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now