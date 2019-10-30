|
Cecil Leon Smith Jr.
was born July 29, 1958, to Cecil Lee and Lula Bell Smith. The sunset on his life way too soon on Oct. 23, 2019 leaving family and friends to cherish precious memories. Friends and Family called him, "Leon" and for us, Leon was a whole mood! Leon was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Lee Smith; his brother, James Smith and sister, Michelle Smith. He leaves behind his devoted mother, Lula Bell Smith; one daughter, Tianna Smith; one son, Cecil L. Smith III; one grandson, Ceron Anthony Smith; one brother, Harold Smith, and three sisters, Stephanie Toles, and Lisa and Cozetta Smith.
Cecil graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1977. He was proud to be a Bulldog and boasted about his time pinning his opponents to the wrestling mat. Our favorite high school story starts with his failure to run in the State Championship, because in the race before it, he fell after the last hurdle, although he won the race, and set a new record, he did it all on a broken leg! Leon was considered and has been a superhero in our hearts ever since. After graduating from high school Leon served his country by joining The United States Army. Leon served in the 82nd Airborne Division and continued breaking records, graduating at the top of his basic training class. Uhm yes, in case you're wondering he kept the score sheets. Leon continued to serve his country by competing on the United States Army Track Team. After three years of service, Leon received an Honorable Discharge and decorated his mother's living room wall with the many medals he received dominating on The United States Army's Track Team.
Leon met his wife, Tiffany Averette in 1988. Their brief romance led to an 18-year union in which he gained two brothers, Yuri (Denise) Averette and Rodney (Erica) Averette, and two sisters, Trina and Estella Averette. Leon was a jack of all trades, driving forklifts, working in ice houses, meat markets, and several of his own entrepreneurships. His favorite job was his employment with Diebold where he was employed until the closure of the Canton plant in 2003. Leon had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and play cousins, that spanned over three generations, all who referred to him as Uncle Leon. With one word, "Hey!" They would answer with a loud screaming salutation of "Uncle Leon!" Then ride off to football games, sleigh rides, parades, drive-in-movies, trick or treat, light up Canton, fishing rodeos, track meets, and just plain ole fun. His jokes, laughter, friendship, and goodwill gestures will never be forgotten, for Leon, was a whole mood!
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, 2335 15th Street SW, Canton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019