Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Cecil Garner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Archie Sanders Memorial Chapel in Thomason Cemetery
Wayne City, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Archie Sanders Memorial Chapel in Thomason Cemetery
Wayne City, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil R. Garner


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil R. Garner Obituary
Cecil R. Garner

82, of Minerva, Ohio, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center in Ohio. He was born May 28, 1937 in Wayne City, Ill., to Fay and Leona (Mayberry) Garner. He worked in the Oil Fields for many years, having worked for PEP Drilling and J&M Water. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War and is a member of the Minerva Post #4120, Malvern American Legion Post #375 and the Louisville Eagles.

Cecil is survived by three daughters, Brenda Slover of Wayne City, Ill., Cecilia (Mark) Wackerly of Malvern, Ohio, and Donna Garner of Louisville, Ohio; son, Tim Garner of Minerva, Ohio; sister, Sybbie (Randy) Ile of Minerva, Ohio; brother, Bob (Gloria) Garner of Wayne City, Ill; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, June (Shuck) Garner; two sisters, Jeannine Jordan and Carlene Brown and a brother Benny Garner.

Funeral services for Cecil will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Archie Sanders Memorial Chapel in Thomason Cemetery in Wayne City, Ill. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel. Burial will follow in Thomason Cemetery. Military rites will be provided at the graveside by Anthony Wayne Post #176 American Legion and Wayne County Post #4535 . Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield is charge of arrangements. Memorials in his honor may be made to : Malvern American Legion Post #375 or Minerva Post #4120.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -