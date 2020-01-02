|
Cecil R. Garner
82, of Minerva, Ohio, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center in Ohio. He was born May 28, 1937 in Wayne City, Ill., to Fay and Leona (Mayberry) Garner. He worked in the Oil Fields for many years, having worked for PEP Drilling and J&M Water. He is a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War and is a member of the Minerva Post #4120, Malvern American Legion Post #375 and the Louisville Eagles.
Cecil is survived by three daughters, Brenda Slover of Wayne City, Ill., Cecilia (Mark) Wackerly of Malvern, Ohio, and Donna Garner of Louisville, Ohio; son, Tim Garner of Minerva, Ohio; sister, Sybbie (Randy) Ile of Minerva, Ohio; brother, Bob (Gloria) Garner of Wayne City, Ill; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, June (Shuck) Garner; two sisters, Jeannine Jordan and Carlene Brown and a brother Benny Garner.
Funeral services for Cecil will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Archie Sanders Memorial Chapel in Thomason Cemetery in Wayne City, Ill. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel. Burial will follow in Thomason Cemetery. Military rites will be provided at the graveside by Anthony Wayne Post #176 American Legion and Wayne County Post #4535 . Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield is charge of arrangements. Memorials in his honor may be made to : Malvern American Legion Post #375 or Minerva Post #4120.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020