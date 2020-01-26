|
Celia Martin
Ceil "Mona" Martin, 89, passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1930 the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Lombardi. Ceil was a woman of faith who attended and was a member of Bethel Temple for many years. Ceil was a working woman with employment that included Guest Realtors, Canton AAA and Blue Cross/Blue Shield from which she retired. She enjoyed doing beautiful crafts from cross stitch to knitting. She made her house a home for family and friends and was well known for her Italian cooking and no one went home hungry. Ceil was quick to smile, laugh and had much love in her heart.
She had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ted Martin; sister Ann DeCresce; and brother Tom Lombardi. Ceil is survived by her daughter, loving caregiver and best friend, Michelle Martin; son James (Marianne) Martin; granddaughter Madison Martin; and beloved nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers Mary Jane Gibson and Carolyn Kennen for all their love and support.
Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice at Aultman.org PLEASE NO FLOWERS The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
