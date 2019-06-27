Home

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main St.
Goshen, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main St.
Goshen, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sugar Grove Church
Chad Smith Obituary
Chad Smith

29, went to Heaven June 22. He was born Aug. 27, 1989 in Peoria, Ill. He is survived by his parents, Linda (David Johns) Smith, Massillon and Michael (Pam) Smith, Goshen, Ind; sisters, Amanda (Keith) Eberhardt and Ashley Smith; grandparents, Carol Johns, Massillon and Lester (Marilyn) Burkey.

Visitation will be Friday, June 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A Saturday, 10 a.m. funeral will be conducted at Sugar Grove Church. Memorial gifts may be made to either Mosaic Health & Healing or the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
