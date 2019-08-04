|
Chad Wesley Gano
age 47, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. From his birth in Canton on Sept 7, 1971 to his death on Tuesday, he nourished people around him with love and support and shared his passions for cars to anyone he came in contact with. He was everything to so many. His presence and loss can never be replaced, as he was truly one of a kind. He will be remembered as a bright, shining light to anyone and everyone that ever stepped foot in his dealership. You knew instantly that Thomas Classics was a labor of love, a place where he poured his blood sweat and tears and beamed with pride. He was a mentor to so many people he worked with. He attended Northwest High School and graduated from the University of Akron
He was the adoring husband to his wife Jill Marie Gano. The proud son of Connie and Clyde Gano, the eldest brother and role model to Ryan (Jessica), Allison, and Shannon, the gracious uncle to many loving nieces and nephews, the leader and "bawse" of his personal "dream team"; Allison, Mike, Zach, Ben, Brandon, Cindi and Billy.
The family will greet friends from 3-8pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton. There will be a Mass in Chad's honor at St. Francis De Sales, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11am.
