Charlene A. Phillabaum
"Together Again"
80, of Canton, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born in Canton on March 9, 1940 to the late George and Miriam Casper and was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. Charlene was a true Polar Bear at heart and was a member of the Jackson Twp. Lion's Club Lady's Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting and loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gene H. Phillabaum on September 24, 2004 and her brother George "Bud" Casper Jr. She leaves her two daughters, Carla (Robert) Scali of Jackson Twp. and Cathy (Gene) King of Canton; two sons, Todd (Rebecca) Phillabaum of Jackson Twp. and Troy (Stephanie) Phillabaum of Jackson Twp.; grandchildren, Lenny, Dan, Melissa, Lyndsey, Kristen, Stephanie, Cole, Travis, Liam and Gavin; several great grandchildren and her sister Claudia (Dale) Wolfe.
Graveside services will be private for the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jackson Twp. Lion's Club, 7257 Fulton Dr. NW Suite 59 Canton, OH 44718.
to send condolences.
