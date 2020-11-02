1/1
Charlene A. Sirgo
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlene A. Sirgo

age 92 of Massillon, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 23, 1928, in Massillon the daughter of the late Harold F. and Martha (Geckler) Reichel. Charlene retired from Timken Mercy Medical Center in 1988. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church.

Charlene is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Harold and Mary Sirgo; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and John Deily; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband whom she had been married to for 70 years, Marcelino "Cy" Sirgo who died 2018 and sister Marie Kutz.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Brookfield Cemetery
Guest Book

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
